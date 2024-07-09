Illumina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,128 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,298 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. 181,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,245. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

