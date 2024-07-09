Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 173,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 617,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Get Immunic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic

Immunic Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.