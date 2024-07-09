Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

