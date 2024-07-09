Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

