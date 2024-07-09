Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Buys 5,430 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,493,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

PEO stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

