Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 16,874 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,798.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

Expensify Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

