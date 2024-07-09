Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PDCO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

