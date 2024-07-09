Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 894 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $11,389.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $661.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

