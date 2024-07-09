Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1051557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Insmed
Insider Activity at Insmed
Institutional Trading of Insmed
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 3,984.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.