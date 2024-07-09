Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

