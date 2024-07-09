Internet Computer Price Hits $7.18 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012469 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $90.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,522,997 coins and its circulating supply is 466,033,927 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

