Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.89

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 46714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

