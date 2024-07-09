Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,229,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

