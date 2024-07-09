Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

7/4/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

6/27/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $3,600.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $73.36 to $77.76. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.80 to $70.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $69.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,051. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

