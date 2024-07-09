Investors Purchase Large Volume of Olaplex Call Options (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 27.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

