Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 208,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

