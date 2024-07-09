iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,712 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

