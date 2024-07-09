iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 89,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

