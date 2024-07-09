iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163,635.3% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.