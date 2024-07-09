iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,179.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

