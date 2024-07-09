iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.75. 19,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.