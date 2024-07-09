iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 904,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 642,064 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $39.92.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

