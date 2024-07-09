iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.42

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.42 and last traded at $106.34, with a volume of 2441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.