iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. 13,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,067. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

