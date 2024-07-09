iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.35 and last traded at $118.38. 37,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 92,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.71.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Further Reading

