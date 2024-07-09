J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

