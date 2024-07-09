Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 28,518 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000.

BBMC opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

