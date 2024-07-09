Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,714,456. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

