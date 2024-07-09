Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.