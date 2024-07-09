Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,935.5% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 232,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

