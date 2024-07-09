Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,935.5% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 232,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.