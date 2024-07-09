Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after buying an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.