Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CDW by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $216.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.65. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $182.50 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

