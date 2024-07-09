Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

