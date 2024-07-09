Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 123.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 742,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,638,000 after purchasing an additional 409,369 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

