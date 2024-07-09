Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 487,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.