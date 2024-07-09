Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 25,135.5% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 152,070 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

