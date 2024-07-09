Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

Jason Industries Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

