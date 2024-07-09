Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $589.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154032 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.