John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

