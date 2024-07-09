JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GXO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 86,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,948. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $84,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.