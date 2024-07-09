JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 77,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

