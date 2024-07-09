JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. 29,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,356. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

