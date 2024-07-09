Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIAGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 17,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 14,298 call options.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

JMIA traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 9,325,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,906. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $466,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

