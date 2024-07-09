Kava Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $414.63 million and $12.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

