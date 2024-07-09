Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 93,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.