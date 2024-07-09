KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 470,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 140,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

