Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.06

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

