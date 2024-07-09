Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Kyndryl worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE KD opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

