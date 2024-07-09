Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Trading Down 5.8%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Kyushu Electric Power Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

