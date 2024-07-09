Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LH traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.41. 120,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,710. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.